Celebrate Lemmy’s Birthday With A Rockin’ Christmas Song!

Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight
The Star Wars actress is “out of emergency” after being taken ill on a plane heading to Los Angeles.
Get into the music
It’s a year since the Motorhead frontman checked out permanently, so let’s mark what would have been his 71st birthday with a festive tune from the man himself.
Back in 2008, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister was one of the artists invited to take part in a very special Christmas compilation, called We Wish You A Metal Xmas And A Headbanging New Year, released in 2008.
Such hard-rocking luminaries as Alice Cooper and Ronnie James Dio lined up to form a supergroup playing classic Christmas songs in a metal stylee.
However, the most stellar collective gathered to perform the Christmas classic as popularised by Chuck Berry, Run Rudolph Run: Lemmy, plus Dave Grohl, PLUS Billy Gibbons, the bearded frontman of Texan rockers ZZ Top.
Christmas Eve was, of course, Lemmy’s birthday, so let’s mark it by taking a listen to the gravel-voiced legend bringing on the Christmas cheer.
11am - 1pm
Text 83836
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds You Know We Can't Go Back
The Pogues/Kirsty Maccoll Fairytale Of New York
Kings Of Leon Find Me
