Celebrate Lemmy’s Birthday With A Rockin’ Christmas Song!

Back in 2008, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister was one of the artists invited to take part in a very special Christmas compilation, called We Wish You A Metal Xmas And A Headbanging New Year, released in 2008.

Such hard-rocking luminaries as Alice Cooper and Ronnie James Dio lined up to form a supergroup playing classic Christmas songs in a metal stylee.

However, the most stellar collective gathered to perform the Christmas classic as popularised by Chuck Berry, Run Rudolph Run: Lemmy, plus Dave Grohl, PLUS Billy Gibbons, the bearded frontman of Texan rockers ZZ Top.

Christmas Eve was, of course, Lemmy’s birthday, so let’s mark it by taking a listen to the gravel-voiced legend bringing on the Christmas cheer.