Advent Calendar #6: At Christmas, Dreams Can Come True

Remind yourself of the time John Robins got the "hand of friendship" from his hero Brian May.

If Christmas is a time for presents, then the holiday definitely came early for John Robins this year.

Not only was he able to meet and interview Queen guitarist Brian May, but he also got to touch him too!

Watch our video above to witness the day John's wildest dreams came true... with a little help from Elis, of course.

John obviously then took the opportunity to ask Dr. May some of his burning questions... such as how long he practises the guitar.

Find out what the We Will Rock You axeman had to say: