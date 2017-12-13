Advent Calendar #13: Make Sure You Get The Right Present

Whatever you do, make sure you go large in the right way.

Christmas has a lot to do with the presents, but it can go so wrong when you've not been paying attention.

That's exactly what happened when Chris Moyles asked James to get some car stickers for the breakfast show.

Remind yourself of the moment when Moyles feasted his eyes on THOSE car stickers in our video above.

Luckily all's well that ends well, because quite a lot of fans found a use for them anyway... including Arriva bus company!