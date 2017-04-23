Run The London Marathon 2018 For Radio X’s Charity!

DOWNLOAD The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast
Want to know what it's like to sit in a pub with Chris Moyles and friends on a Friday afternoon…? Then download this very special charity podcast!
We’re looking for runners to take on the 26.2 miles in 2018 for our very own charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.
Fancy running next year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We're looking for runners to take on the challenge for Radio X's charity.
Global’s Make Some Noise supports brilliant, small projects across the UK, helping youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By taking on this world-famous challenge, you’ll have support of Radio X right behind you!
• Support every step of the way – from the moment you register, right up until the race. You’ll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff who will be on hand to advise you.
• Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins to help you with your activities.
• The chance to meet your teammates at a summer gathering here at Radio X in Leicester Square – the perfect opportunity to share fundraising tips and training advice!
• A Global’s Make Some Noise running vest to wear with pride on the big day.
• Support from the Make Some Noise cheering team at the race – making lots of noise to spur you on, of course!
• A post-race reception here in Leicester Square, just steps away from the finish line. We’ll provide you with a massage to help your aching limbs, refreshments for you and your supporters, and even give you a peek behind the scenes with a studio tour.
With your help, we can give a voice to brilliant small projects across the UK, and support their vital work helping disadvantaged youngsters and their families.
We’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and commit to raising a minimum of £2,000 in sponsorship for Global’s Make Some Noise.
*Please note, due to high demand, we’re unfortunately not able to offer every applicant a place, but a member of our team will be in touch to discuss this with you.
HACS is a charity based in London, whose aim is to raise awareness and understanding of autism, resulting in a more inclusive local community.
Carers Bromley has been selected as one of this year’s beneficiaries to receive funding and support through Global’s Make Some Noise.
Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the uK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.
Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).
