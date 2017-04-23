Run The London Marathon 2018 For Radio X’s Charity!

Fancy running next year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We're looking for runners to take on the challenge for Radio X's charity.

Global’s Make Some Noise supports brilliant, small projects across the UK, helping youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By taking on this world-famous challenge, you’ll have support of Radio X right behind you!

As part of Team Make Some Noise, you’ll receive:

• Support every step of the way – from the moment you register, right up until the race. You’ll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff who will be on hand to advise you.

• Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins to help you with your activities.

• The chance to meet your teammates at a summer gathering here at Radio X in Leicester Square – the perfect opportunity to share fundraising tips and training advice!

• A Global’s Make Some Noise running vest to wear with pride on the big day.

• Support from the Make Some Noise cheering team at the race – making lots of noise to spur you on, of course!

• A post-race reception here in Leicester Square, just steps away from the finish line. We’ll provide you with a massage to help your aching limbs, refreshments for you and your supporters, and even give you a peek behind the scenes with a studio tour.

With your help, we can give a voice to brilliant small projects across the UK, and support their vital work helping disadvantaged youngsters and their families.

We’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and commit to raising a minimum of £2,000 in sponsorship for Global’s Make Some Noise.

*Please note, due to high demand, we’re unfortunately not able to offer every applicant a place, but a member of our team will be in touch to discuss this with you.