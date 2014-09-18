Perfect #FakeSomeNoise For Frozen

#FakeSomeNoise is a fun, easy way to raise awareness for Make Some Noise.

FROZEN MSN

Global's Make Some Noise is a new charity that Radio X is jumping on board with. For the first time ever, we're teaming up with the other Global Radio brands to help make a lot of cash for a great cause. To learn more about Make Some noise, look here.

#FakeSomeNoise is an easy way to do that - and YOU can help. Just record yourself lip-syncing to any track and upload it to Youtube. The best bit is that you get to nominate your mates to do the same thing.

Check out the video below. These two lads have done an amazing cover of a song Frozen.

More about Global's Make Some Noise

Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the uK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).

