Aled Jones gets involved with #FakeSomeNoise

The Classic FM presenter goes all Miley on us.

Aled Jones Wrecking Ball

Global Radio is getting behind #FakeSomeNoise for Make Some Noise, our brand new charity.

People have been lip-syncing to their "favourite" tracks all for #FakeSomeNoise. Check out Aled Jones getting stuck in to Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball. Thank God he kept his clothes on...

Don't forget you can donate to our charity Global's Make Some Noise right here!

More about Global's Make Some Noise

Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the uK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).

Now Playing

Peter Crouch

7pm - 10pm

Text 83936

Peter Crouch

Latest News