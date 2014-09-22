Aled Jones gets involved with #FakeSomeNoise

DOWNLOAD The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast
Want to know what it's like to sit in a pub with Chris Moyles and friends on a Friday afternoon…? Then download this very special charity podcast!
The Classic FM presenter goes all Miley on us.
Global Radio is getting behind #FakeSomeNoise for Make Some Noise, our brand new charity.
People have been lip-syncing to their "favourite" tracks all for #FakeSomeNoise. Check out Aled Jones getting stuck in to Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball. Thank God he kept his clothes on...
Don't forget you can donate to our charity Global's Make Some Noise right here!
HACS is a charity based in London, whose aim is to raise awareness and understanding of autism, resulting in a more inclusive local community.
Carers Bromley has been selected as one of this year’s beneficiaries to receive funding and support through Global’s Make Some Noise.
Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the uK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.
Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).
