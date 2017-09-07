Global’s Make Some Noise Returns For 2017

Win One Of These Amazing Signed Guitars With Radio X
We’re offering guitars signed by Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
On Friday 6 October Radio X is teaming up with our sister stations to raise money for small projects which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.
Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting brilliant small projects across the UK, which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.
On Friday 6 October Radio X is teaming up with our sister stations across the Global family - Capital, Capital Xtra, Classic, Heart, Smooth, LBC and Gold for GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE DAY, to raise money and give a voice to small projects that don’t get heard.
There are loads of ways that you can get involved…
This year, Radio X will be raising cash with some money-can’t-buy prizes… including a selection of beautiful Epiphone guitars, signed by some of our favourite artists: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno.
And we have a whole selection of incredible prizes to give away as part of our fund-raising activity, including a shopping trip to New York, a tech bundle, a holiday in Barbados and even a brand new car!
You can also get involved with the Radio X team taking part in Rough Runner, the UK’s only obstacle course inspired by our favourite game shows – including Wipeout, Gladiator, Ninja Warrior and more.
And there will be more fund raising events featuring our presenters to be announced, so make sure you’re listening over the next few weeks.
By making a donation to Global’s Make Some Noise, you can help small projects make a big impact, and change the lives of youngsters living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity throughout the UK.
Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).
We’re offering guitars signed by Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.
Find out how you can win some more amazing prizes in aid of Global's Make Some Noise.
You've never seen a challenge quite like this!
Find out more about the great projects and worthy causes that Global's Make Some Noise is helping.
Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the uK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.
Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Stone Roses She Bangs The Drums
Mumford & Sons Roll Away Your Stone
The Killers Run For Cover
Kings Of Leon Sex On Fire
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Guy Garvey in reading for the children's programme.
According to a new survey, the singer-songwriter has helped increase the popularity of red haired men.