Global’s Make Some Noise Returns For 2017

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting brilliant small projects across the UK, which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

On Friday 6 October Radio X is teaming up with our sister stations across the Global family - Capital, Capital Xtra, Classic, Heart, Smooth, LBC and Gold for GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE DAY, to raise money and give a voice to small projects that don’t get heard.

There are loads of ways that you can get involved…

This year, Radio X will be raising cash with some money-can’t-buy prizes… including a selection of beautiful Epiphone guitars, signed by some of our favourite artists: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Serge Pizzorno.

And we have a whole selection of incredible prizes to give away as part of our fund-raising activity, including a shopping trip to New York, a tech bundle, a holiday in Barbados and even a brand new car!

You can also get involved with the Radio X team taking part in Rough Runner, the UK’s only obstacle course inspired by our favourite game shows – including Wipeout, Gladiator, Ninja Warrior and more.

And there will be more fund raising events featuring our presenters to be announced, so make sure you’re listening over the next few weeks.

By making a donation to Global’s Make Some Noise, you can help small projects make a big impact, and change the lives of youngsters living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity throughout the UK.

£5 could pay for a teddy bear for a child to hold during their first bereavement support session.

£5 could fund an information pack, helping parents to spot the early signs of liver disease in new born babies. Early diagnosis can save lives.

£10 funds an hour’s phone call to provide vital support and advice to a parent whose child has been diagnosed with autism.

£20 could pay for a respite session, allowing a young carer to take a break from their responsibilities at home to have fun with other young carers who understand their situation.

£25 could fund a physiotherapy session, helping a child with a life-limiting illness to have the best chance at a comfortable life, despite their condition.

£30 could fund a one-to-one support session for a family who has just found out that their child is deaf.