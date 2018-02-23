Watch The Wombats Play Let's Dance To Joy Division Live

See frontman Murph and drummer Dan play an epic acoustic version of their 2007 anthem for Chris Moyles' birthday on the London Eye.

Chris Moyles celebrated his birthday with a very special show on the London Eye, and The Wombats treated him to a special performance.

Watch Murph and Dan perform their classic track, Let's Dance to Joy Division in our video above.

Turns out The Wombats sound pretty darn good at 135 metres!

See them perform their latest single Cheetah Tongue, which is taken from their current album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life:

Also in the Birthday Pod were special surprise guests in The Chase's Anne Hegarty, Jake Humphrey, Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson and Warwick Davis-who was the first to enter the pod.

Watch the Star Wars actor action here: