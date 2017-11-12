The Wombats Reveal Their Worst Ever Gig

Murph and Dan tell Gordon Smart why Kansas City holds bad memories...

The Wombats have just announced a series of new dates for the UK and Ireland in March of 2018, and they’ll have another chance to prove what a great live band they are.

However, it’s not always been plain sailing for the trio, as they explained to Radio X’s Gordon Smart.

Asked by Gordon what their worst ever live gig was, singer Murph and drummer Dan Haggis were in firm agreement: Kansas City in 2008 at a “Rock The Vote” benefit.

“It was in a really soulless mall,” Murph recalls. “Behind us, there was a huge LED screen, where people could text in their thoughts or opinions about the band or politics as well.

“I turned around and looking at this screen and people were texting things like ‘I bet George Bush hasn’t even heard of The Wombats’ or like ‘Who the f____ are these people?’

Dan continues: “We just got through it and just got off. We even made some political jokes that we thought were hilarious, but in America the sense of humour doesn’t really translate, so there were some really confused looking faces.”

Luckily (or unluckily) someone captured this fine moment (and the indifference of the crowd) on video:

Thankfully, there won’t be any of that sort of response when the Wombats head back out on the road in 2018 to support their brand new album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, which is released on 9 February.

The Wombats 2018 tour dates are:

13 March - Belfast, Limelight2

14 March - Dublin, Academy

16 March - Cardiff, Great Hall

17 March - Sheffield, O2 Academy

19 March - Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

20 March - Newcastle, O2 Academy 1

21 March - Nottingham - Rock City

23 March - Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

24 March - Manchester, Academy

25 March - Norwich, UEA

27 March - London, Alexandra Palace

28 March - Bristol, O2 Academy

29 March - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Exclusive pre-sale tickets are available at the official Wombats site from Wednesday, 14 November, while general sale begins Friday, 17 November.