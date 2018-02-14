The Wombats' Murph Offers Love Advice For Valentine’s Day

The frontman is back with a new album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life… And he’s hear to answer your questions about romance, relationships and LOVE.

Valentine’s Day is here again! But for some people the course of true love doesn’t run smoothly… and romantic dates either fall flat, go horribly wrong, or sometimes just don’t even happen.

What should you do if you’re not sure about a love matter? Consult a rock star, of course!

Murph from The Wombats knows a lot about Love, Loss and Desperation. Why, he named his first album after it, of course!

The new Wombats album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, is out now, so we thought we’d get some advice on relationships from the man who wrote: “Let the love tear us apart, I’ve found the cure for a broken heart.”

Where’s the best place for a first date? Is moving to New York the best way to kick-start your love life? And we also get Murph’s suggestions for romantic songs for that special evening.

The new Wombats track is Cheetah Tongue, take a listen here:

