WATCH: The Wombats' New Video Has A Gruesome Twist...

Now Playing
The Sky Is A Neighborhood Foo Fighters Download 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' on iTunes
29 November 2017, 12:51
The Wombats - Lemon to Knife Fight (Official video)
04:29
See the epic Werewolf-inspired visuals for their Lemon To A Knife Fight single.
The Wombats have revealed a new music video for Lemon to A Knife Fight, the first single from their forthcoming new album.
Watch it above.
The Finn Keenan-directed video was created with the band's "David Lynch meets Power Rangers" brief in mind.
The Wombats' Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life album is due out on 9 February 2018 via Kobalt Music Recordings.
Watch frontman Murph reveal why he nearly had a bust up with Colin Farrell in L.A.
The Scouse rockers will also tour the UK through March 2018 on the 15 dates detailed below, 11 of which sold out in under a week.
13 March - Belfast, Limelight2
14 March - Dublin, Academy
16 March - Cardiff, Great Hall
17 March - Sheffield, O2 Academy
19 March - Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
20 March - Newcastle, O2 Academy 1
21 March - Nottingham - Rock City
23 March - Birmingham, O2 Institute 1
24 March - Manchester, Academy
25 March - Norwich, UEA
27 March - London, Alexandra Palace
28 March - Bristol, O2 Academy
29 March - Southampton, O2 Guildhall