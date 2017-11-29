WATCH: The Wombats' New Video Has A Gruesome Twist...

The Wombats - Lemon to Knife Fight (Official video) 04:29

See the epic Werewolf-inspired visuals for their Lemon To A Knife Fight single.

The Wombats have revealed a new music video for Lemon to A Knife Fight, the first single from their forthcoming new album.

Watch it above.

The Finn Keenan-directed video was created with the band's "David Lynch meets Power Rangers" brief in mind.

The Wombats' Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life album is due out on 9 February 2018 via Kobalt Music Recordings.

Watch frontman Murph reveal why he nearly had a bust up with Colin Farrell in L.A.

The Scouse rockers will also tour the UK through March 2018 on the 15 dates detailed below, 11 of which sold out in under a week.

See The Wombats 2018 Tour Dates:

13 March - Belfast, Limelight2

14 March - Dublin, Academy

16 March - Cardiff, Great Hall

17 March - Sheffield, O2 Academy

19 March - Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

20 March - Newcastle, O2 Academy 1

21 March - Nottingham - Rock City

23 March - Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

24 March - Manchester, Academy

25 March - Norwich, UEA

27 March - London, Alexandra Palace

28 March - Bristol, O2 Academy

29 March - Southampton, O2 Guildhall