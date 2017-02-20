The Wombats Add Dates To 10th Anniversary Shows

Catfish And The Bottlemen & More For Community Festival 2017
The likes of The Wombats and Slaves will also play the new event, which takes place on 1 July 2017.
The band will now celebrate 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation in "the place it all began".
The Wombats have announced two further dates to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation album.
The trio will now play the O2 Academy Glasgow and Liverpool University on 27 and 29 June respectively, before heading on to their sold-out date at the O2 Brixton Academy.
We will also be celebrating 10 years of our 1st album in Liverpool - the place it all began. Plus we couldn't forget Glasgow! The 'bats x pic.twitter.com/0i9ou6n3eY— The WOMBATS (@thewombats) February 20, 2017
The band - which consists of Matthew Murphy, Dan Haggis and Tord Overland Knudsen - met at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and have referred to their date in the city as "the place it all began".
A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation was released on 5 November 2007 included much-loved singles Let's Dance To Joy Division, Moving To New York, Kill The Director and Backfire at the Disco.
The Liverpool-formed trio are celebrating 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.
