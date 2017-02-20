The Wombats Add Dates To 10th Anniversary Shows

20th February 2017, 16:22

The band will now celebrate 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation in "the place it all began".

The Wombats 2015

The Wombats have announced two further dates to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation album.

The trio will now play the O2 Academy Glasgow and Liverpool University on 27 and 29 June respectively, before heading on to their sold-out date at the O2 Brixton Academy. 

The band - which consists of Matthew Murphy, Dan Haggis and Tord Overland Knudsen - met at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and have referred to their date in the city as "the place it all began".

 A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation was released on 5 November 2007 included much-loved singles Let's Dance To Joy Division, Moving To New York, Kill The Director and Backfire at the Disco. 

Comments

MORE ON THE WOMBATS

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News