The Wombats Announce Debut Album 10th Anniversary Show

Do You Remember The First Time? The 50 Best Debut Singles
Which artists have come out of the block, all guns blazing? We pick half a ton of excellent debuts.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Liverpool-formed trio are celebrating 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.
The Wombats have announced a special show to celebrate 10 years since the release of their debut album.
The trio - who released their A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation LP in 2007 - will celebrate the anniversary by playing the O2 Academy Brixton on 30 June 2017.
Excited to announce we're having a 10th birthday party for our 1st album at the @O2academybrix ! RSVP: The Wombats - PS New music coming soon pic.twitter.com/LURwxjSD7Q— The WOMBATS (@thewombats) February 6, 2017
Tickets go on sale this Friday 10 February.
The Liverpool-formed outfit also teased new music would be "coming soon", hinting that the follow-up to 2015's Glitterbug is on its way.
The band have been keeping very busy of late, with drummer Dan Haggis working on his solo album, Circadian Circus, which is set for release on 24 February.
I've got a solo album coming out this month, Circadian Circus. Feb. 24, in fact! More to come! #newmusic #circadiancircus pic.twitter.com/Y2wcIU6aPH— Daniel Haggis (@Dan8TheMan) February 3, 2017
Which artists have come out of the block, all guns blazing? We pick half a ton of excellent debuts.
It's Jam bassist Bruce Foxton's birthday, so, let us celebrate the joy of the three piece with a look at the finest trios in rock and roll.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook