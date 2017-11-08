LISTEN: The Wombats Announce New Album & Single

Frontman Murph told Radio X's Gordon Smart the inspiration behind their Lemon To A Knife Fight single.

The Wombats have announced their Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life LP, and revealed its first single.

Lemon To A Knife Fight is the first cut to come from their fourth studio album, which is set for release on 9 February 2018.

Speaking about the track to Radio X's Gordon Smart, frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy revealed the track came about from a fight he had with his wife.

The Moving To New York frontman recalled: "I was watching a lot of David Lynch and had this raging argument with my wife on Muholland Drive and she basically handed me my own arse."

Listen to Lemon To A Knife Fight below:

He added: "And she generally does that any time she argues with anyone basically, so I guess the song came about that way and it's kind of a metaphor of going into a situation that you know you're gonna lost."

Meanwhile, The Wombats have detailed North American headline shows for this January, as well as US summer shows with The Pixies and Weezer in June and July.

They've also just announced UK Tour dates for March 2018.

See the dates here:

13 - Belfast - Limelight2 14 - Dublin - Academy 16 - Cardiff - Great Hall 17 - Sheffield - O2 Academy 19 - Aberdeen - Beach Ballroom 20 - Newcastle - O2 Academy 1 21 - Nottingham - Rock City 23 - Birmingham - O2 Institute 1 24 - Manchester - Academy 25 - Norwich - UEA 27 - London - Alexandra Palace 28 - Bristol - O2 Academy 29 - Southampton - O2 Guildhall

Remind yourself of some classic noughties bangers below: