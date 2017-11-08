LISTEN: The Wombats Announce New Album & Single

Now Playing
8 November 2017, 13:16
Frontman Murph told Radio X's Gordon Smart the inspiration behind their Lemon To A Knife Fight single.
The Wombats have announced their Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life LP, and revealed its first single.
Lemon To A Knife Fight is the first cut to come from their fourth studio album, which is set for release on 9 February 2018.
Speaking about the track to Radio X's Gordon Smart, frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy revealed the track came about from a fight he had with his wife.
The Moving To New York frontman recalled: "I was watching a lot of David Lynch and had this raging argument with my wife on Muholland Drive and she basically handed me my own arse."
Listen to Lemon To A Knife Fight below:
He added: "And she generally does that any time she argues with anyone basically, so I guess the song came about that way and it's kind of a metaphor of going into a situation that you know you're gonna lost."
