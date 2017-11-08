Murph Of The Wombats Almost Had A Road Rage Incident With Colin Farrell!

8 November 2017, 14:57

The frontman has been telling Radio X’s Gordon Smart about a close encounter he had while living in Hollywood…

The Wombats’ frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy has been telling Radio X about his exciting life in Hollywood… but it’s also been an eye-opener when it’s come to celeb-spotting.

In fact, he almost ended up having a bit of a road rage incident with movie star Colin Farrell.

Gordon Smart was chatting with Murph about his relocation from Liverpool to Los Angeles and his most star studded moments.

Murph revealed: “There was this one time when I was going into a car park and this guy was in this huge massive [Cadillac] Escalade looking thing. 

"The guy was driving in the middle of the road, so I stopped and was like, What the hell are you doing?!"

But Murph had a surprise coming. “He literally wound down the window and had this cap on. It was Colin Farrell, eyeballing me.

“I was like, OK, off you go!”

The Wombats have announced the release of their fourth album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life on 9 February 2018. They've also revealed details of a 2018 UK tour.

Lemon To A Knife Fight is the first cut to come from record, and you can have a listen below.

Trending On Radio X

Kasabian Serge Pizzorno live 2017

WATCH: Serge Pizzorno Reveals Kasabian's Biggest New Tune

The Wombats press image 2017

LISTEN: The Wombats Announce New Album & Single

Foo Fighters 2017

Foo Fighters For Download Paris 2018

Rolling Stones press 2017

Looks Like The Rolling Stones Will Play The UK After All...

The Wombats Songs

The Wombats Latest

See more The Wombats Latest

The Beatles in 1963

Do You Remember The First Time? The 50 Best Debut Singles

Biffy Clyro

Three Is The Magic Number: Rock's Greatest Trios

The Wombats 2015

The Wombats Add Dates To 10th Anniversary Shows

Catfish And The Bottlemen press Jill Furmonovsky

Catfish And The Bottlemen & More For Community Festival 2017

The Wombats 2015

The Wombats Announce Debut Album 10th Anniversary Show