The Wombats' Murph Has Some Advice For The Spice Girls...

The Wombats' Matthew Murphy. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA Archive/PA Images

The Cheetah Tongue singer has revealed he's a big fan of the '90s girlband and wants them to release new music.

Murph from The Wombats' has confessed he's a Spice Girls fan and wants them to release new material.

The Lemon to a Knife Fight singer - who is joined by Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen in the band - reckons the 90s girl group need new music for their comeback to be a success.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he revealed: "I love the Spice Girls.

"I think they'll be awesome, but there's a bit of a risk that it might be a bit grim watching them up there.

"They should definitely come back with a banger and then it will feel fresh and more cool and relevant. Kind of like Take That as now everyone from my grandma to the guys in my band love them."

Tackling Victoria Beckham's singing abilities, the Kill The Director rocker added. "All she needs to do is pout and that's perfect."

Meanwhile, Murph also dished out his dating advice to Radio X listeners earlier this year.

Watch the frontman turn into a love guru and agony aunt in our video below:

The Wombats also surprised Chris Moyles on his birthday with a very special performance on the London Eye.

See them perform their classic banger Let's Dance To Joy Division here:

See them play Cheetah Tongue, which is taken from their current album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Lives: