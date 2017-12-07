LISTEN: The Wombats Unveil Anthemic Turn Single

Get the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life.

The Wombats have dropped the second single to come from their upcoming fourth studio album.

Listen to the euphoric Turn in the video above stream it here.

The track is the second single to be taken from Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, which is set for release on 9 February 2018.

It follows their Lemon To a Knife Fight single and the release of its video, which you can watch below:

The Scouse rockers will also tour the UK through March 2018 on the 15 dates detailed below, 11 of which sold out in under a week.

See The Wombats 2018 Tour Dates:

13 March - Belfast, Limelight2

14 March - Dublin, Academy

16 March - Cardiff, Great Hall

17 March - Sheffield, O2 Academy

19 March - Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

20 March - Newcastle, O2 Academy 1

21 March - Nottingham - Rock City

23 March - Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

24 March - Manchester, Academy

25 March - Norwich, UEA

27 March - London, Alexandra Palace

28 March - Bristol, O2 Academy

29 March - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Photo credit: Tom Oxley