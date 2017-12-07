LISTEN: The Wombats Unveil Anthemic Turn Single

Now Playing
The Wombats - Turn
03:24
Get the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life.
The Wombats have dropped the second single to come from their upcoming fourth studio album.
Listen to the euphoric Turn in the video above stream it here.
The track is the second single to be taken from Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, which is set for release on 9 February 2018.
It follows their Lemon To a Knife Fight single and the release of its video, which you can watch below:
The Scouse rockers will also tour the UK through March 2018 on the 15 dates detailed below, 11 of which sold out in under a week.
13 March - Belfast, Limelight2
14 March - Dublin, Academy
16 March - Cardiff, Great Hall
17 March - Sheffield, O2 Academy
19 March - Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
20 March - Newcastle, O2 Academy 1
21 March - Nottingham - Rock City
23 March - Birmingham, O2 Institute 1
24 March - Manchester, Academy
25 March - Norwich, UEA
27 March - London, Alexandra Palace
28 March - Bristol, O2 Academy
29 March - Southampton, O2 Guildhall
Watch frontman Murph reveal why he nearly had a bust up with Colin Farrell in L.A.
Photo credit: Tom Oxley