WATCH: Jack White Returns With Connected By Love Single

Jack White Returns With Connected By Love Single

See the video for his comeback single, and find out the very good reason why he had to change its title.

Jack White has released his first single for nearly three years.

The 42-year-old musician has dropped Connected by Love, his first song from his forthcoming third studio solo album Boarding House Reach, but he initially wanted to call the tune Infected by Love before thinking better of it.



The rocker told Rolling Stone: "I thought 'Well, people won't get that metaphor - they’ll turn that into, 'Well, do you have an STD, or something?'

"It might hurt the rest of the messages of the song if I kept that as the main thing. So I changed 'Infected' to 'Connected' and then started to feed off of that."

Jack penned the track in a Nashville apartment which he uses to write songs and his first thought about the tune was that he was copying an "old melody" from 40 years ago.

He said: "Subconsciously – those are all the perils of trying to, you know, bring something new into the universe.

“I just started humming notes out loud, staring out the window.

"After that, you really can't explain it. You just have to get out of the way and let it happen. And you don't really notice it as it's happening."

Jack is still "learning" about the tune, admitting it is about two characters rather than himself.

He added to Rolling Stone magazine: "I'm still kind of learning about that song.

"The melody was coming straight from my gut. You start putting yourself into this character's mindset and see what you can make out of it. It's almost like someone pushed you out on stage on a Broadway show, through the curtains and all of the sudden you are told ‘Your name is this.’ You know?"

Jack has also dropped B-side Respect Commander, which you can listen to here:

A release date for his new album is still to be confirmed.