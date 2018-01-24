Jack White Bans Phones At Gigs For "100% Human Experience"

The Connected By Love rocker has released a statement explaining why he wants "phone-free" shows, while announcing the launch of a new Instagram account.

Jack White has banned the use of smartphones during his upcoming live tour.

The former White Stripes frontman recently announced new solo dates in the UK this summer in support of his Boarding House Reach album, with US dates kicking off in the spring.

However, the rocker has released a note on his upcoming Facebook events page - which includes his two dates at London's Eventim Apollo on 27 & 28 June - and reads: "PLEASE NOTE: this is a PHONE-FREE show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed. We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON."



It continues: "Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show.



"You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse. For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that.



"Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience."



Watch Jack White's Connected By Love video:

Boarding House Reach is to be released on 23 March.

See Jack White's 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Wednesday 27 June - London Eventim Apollo

Thursday 28 June - London Eventim Apollo



