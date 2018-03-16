Jack White Announces One Off Intimate London Gig

Jack White is heading to the UK in at the end of March!

Jack White has announced a trio of shows to celebrate the release of his new album Boarding House Reach, including one in London.

The gig will take place at London's The Garage on March 28th. As well as London, the former White Stripes frontman will also be playing Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

You can see details of the events below.

| Huge new show! Jack White will celebrate the release of his new album "Boarding House Reach" with an intimate performance at @TheGarageHQ on Weds 28th March.



Tickets on sale this Friday through @TicketWebUK & all other good ticketing platforms.#jackwhite #live #london pic.twitter.com/HGdvcUEGEY — The Garage (@TheGarageHQ) March 15, 2018

Tickets are on sale now!

Jack White's new album, which is the follow up to 2014's Lazaretto, is released on March 23rd. Listen to his latest single Over And Over And Over now.