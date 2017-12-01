Two Door Cinema Club & The Vaccines For Community Festival 2018

Now Playing
1 December 2017, 12:25
Find out who will play the London festival next year.
Two Door Cinema Club are among the acts announced for Community Festival 2018.
#CommunityLDN will be back in 2018! Announcing @TDCinemaClub, @thevaccines, @youmeatsix & more! Tickets on sale 9am Monday 4 December. https://t.co/7yznH5LD5T pic.twitter.com/CmQdRE070e— Community Festival (@communityLDN) December 1, 2017
The one-day-event, which takes place in North London's Finsbury Park, will also play host to The Vaccines- who are set to release with their Combat Sports album next spring.
Also added to the bill are the likes of Circa Waves, Sundara Karma, Rat Boy and Pale Waves.
Tickets for 2018's event go on sale at 9am on Monday 4 December.
Last year's festival saw Catfish & The Bottlemen, The Wombats and Slaves play the Finsbury Park event.
Remind yourself of Community Festival 2017:
It's here! A look back at all the good times we had on 1 July! #CommunityLDN pic.twitter.com/MU1ctzHUYE— Community Festival (@communityLDN) July 19, 2017
More information is available at the official festival website.