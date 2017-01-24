Two Door Cinema Club Add Circa Waves As Support For 2017 Tour

Two Door Cinema Club have announced the latest support for their 2017 UK tour.

The Northern Irish outfit will be supported by Liverpool-formed band Circa Waves, who will join them at their date at London's Alexandra Palace.

We’re happy to announce that @CircaWaves is joining us for our @Yourallypally shows + @AnterosOfficial will be playing all dates ex London pic.twitter.com/88bUQEf8cW — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) January 24, 2017

The trio will be showcasing their Gameshow album, kicking off their dates at the O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday 24 January, and ending back in London at Ally Pally on Friday 10 February.

The Bad Decisions trio have also added a further date at the North London Venue, playing the famous north London venue on Thursday 9 February.

Buy tickets here.

See their full 2017 tour dates here:

Tuesday 24 January - O2 Academy Birmingham

Wednesday 25 January - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Saturday 28 January 2017 - O2 Apollo Manchester

Monday 30 Jan 2017 - O2 Academy Leeds

Tuesday 31 January - O2 Academy Newcastle



Monday 6 February - 02 Guildhall Southampton

Tuesday 7 February - O2 Academy Bristol

Thursday 9 February - Alexandra Palace, London*EXTRA DATE

Friday 10 February - Alexandra Palace, London