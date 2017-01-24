Two Door Cinema Club Add Circa Waves As Support For 2017 Tour

24th January 2017, 11:00

The Young Chasers four-piece will join the trio at their Alexandra Palace gig.

Two Door Cinema Club 2016

Two Door Cinema Club have announced the latest support for their 2017 UK tour.

The Northern Irish outfit will be supported by Liverpool-formed band Circa Waves, who will join them at their date at London's Alexandra Palace.

The trio will be showcasing their Gameshow album, kicking off their dates at the O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday 24 January, and ending back in London at Ally Pally on Friday 10 February.

The Bad Decisions trio have also added a further date at the North London Venue, playing the famous north London venue on Thursday 9 February.

See their full 2017 tour dates here:

Tuesday 24 January - O2 Academy Birmingham
Wednesday 25 January - Cambridge Corn Exchange
Saturday 28 January 2017 - O2 Apollo Manchester
Monday 30 Jan 2017 - O2 Academy Leeds
Tuesday 31 January - O2 Academy Newcastle

Monday 6 February - 02 Guildhall Southampton
Tuesday 7 February - O2 Academy Bristol
Thursday 9 February - Alexandra Palace, London*EXTRA DATE
Friday 10 February - Alexandra Palace, London  
 

