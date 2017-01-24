Two Door Cinema Club Add Circa Waves As Support For 2017 Tour

Two Door Cinema Club & Alt-J To Headline Boardmasters 2017
Jamiroquai is also set to top the bill at the Cornish festival, which takes place from 9-13 August.
The Young Chasers four-piece will join the trio at their Alexandra Palace gig.
Two Door Cinema Club have announced the latest support for their 2017 UK tour.
The Northern Irish outfit will be supported by Liverpool-formed band Circa Waves, who will join them at their date at London's Alexandra Palace.
We’re happy to announce that @CircaWaves is joining us for our @Yourallypally shows + @AnterosOfficial will be playing all dates ex London pic.twitter.com/88bUQEf8cW— Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) January 24, 2017
The trio will be showcasing their Gameshow album, kicking off their dates at the O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday 24 January, and ending back in London at Ally Pally on Friday 10 February.
The Bad Decisions trio have also added a further date at the North London Venue, playing the famous north London venue on Thursday 9 February.
The Northern Irish trio - who announced UK tour dates today - have shared their thoughts on the conflict.
