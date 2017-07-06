WATCH: Gordon Smart’s Interview With Twin Atlantic Went Very Wrong

Gordon Smart had top Brit rockers Twin Atlantic as special guests on his Radio X Evening Show this week… at least that was the idea.



The band are currently touring the world off the back of their excellent fourth album GLA and when Gordon came a-calling, they were backstage in Moscow, ready to play the Park Live festival.



Frontman Sam McTrusty was ready to chat via the magic of Facetime, but unfortunately, technology - and the Russian telecoms system - were not going to play ball.



As Gordon tried and failed to get through to Sam, Sam was left high and dry at the other end of the line, listening… and helpless.



The band filmed the events from their end… with hilarious results.



“Gordon… Gordon… GORDON!”



Twin Atlantic play TRNSMT Festival in their native Glasgow this weekend, before making appearances at Tramlines, Truck, Ynot? and Bestival across the summer. See music.twinatlantic.com for more details.