Richard Ashcroft Hits Out At Noel Gallagher Songwriting Comments

The Verve legend has responded to the former Oasis rocker's claims that he doesn't write his own songs.

Richard Ashcroft has called out Noel Gallagher following comments he made in a recent interview.

Taking to Twitter, the former Verve frontman wrote: "I don’t write my own songs? You want to qualify that NG".

I don’t write my own songs? You want to qualify that NG — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) January 12, 2018

It comes after Noel name checked the These People rocker among a list of artists who use writing teams.

Speaking on the Sodajerker podcast, the former Oasis rocker said: "I'm offended by singer/songwriters who when you scratch the surface don't do any f***ing songwriting. As far as I'm aware if you scratch the surface of any solo artist in Britain and they've all got a team of songwriters behind them apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I'm struggling to think of anybody else.

"Richard Ashcroft, Our Kid (Liam) all the way to f***ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction they've all got an army of songwriters behind them."

While it seems Richard Ashcroft has only just got wind of the interview, Noel's brother Liam wasn't happy about his estranged siblings claims and even stepped in to defend the Bittersweet Symphony singer.

Liam wrote on Twitter: "Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x".

Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

He continued: "When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring".

See his string of tweets, where he refers to the the Noel and the "purple rinse brigade" below:

When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

And as for it being undignified to play stadiums at 50 its a lot more undignified to be supporting the undignified in stadiums RHCP U2 blah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

The day the smiths split up he parked the bus the day he broke up the Jam he parked the bus the day he broke up oasis he parked the bus LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

No wonder there all bum chums too much the guilty bus — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

That's what happens when you want total control you end up out of control as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

When a fan questioned the truce that he seemed to have called back in December, the Wall Of Glass singer simply replied: "Fuck the truce".

Fuck the truce — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Watch Richard Ashcroft perform Hold On for Radio X's Gordon Smart: