WATCH: The Verve & The Charlatans Form Supergroup At Kendal Calling

See members from both bands performing The Verve classic, Rolling People, with help from soul singer Denise Johnson.
Kendal Calling festival witnessed saw members of The Verve and The Charlatans play at Tim Burgess' Tim Peaks area.
The Verve's lead guitarist, Nick McCabe and drummer Pete Salisbury peformed teogether for the first time in almost 10 years, with help from former Verve bassist-turned Charlatans bassist Martin Blunt.
They played Funkadelic classic Super Stupid, alongside instrumentals of classic Verve tracks at the festival.
Also joined by 90s soul singer, Denise Johnson - who is credited with appearing on several seminal albums including Primal Scream's Screamadelica - the musicians performed a rousing rendition of The Verve's Rolling People.
Watch our clip of them playing The Verve's Urban Hymns track here:
The Verve and The Charlatans - Rolling People
See Nick McCabe, Pete Salisbury and Martin Blunt perform the classic Verve track with Denise Johnson ,
01:28
Photo & video credit: Jon Mo.
