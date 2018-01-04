The Vaccines: Our Worst Gig Was Like A Super Sweet Sixteen

The If You Wanna rockers told Radio X's Gordon Smart why playing the wedding of cyclist Mark Cavendish didn't go down as well as they expected.

The Vaccines have shared their memories of their worst gig and likened it to the My Super Sweet Sixteen TV shows.

Asked about their most unfortunate live performance by Radio X's Gordon Smart, the west London outfit cited playing the wedding of cycling champion Mark Cavendish and his model wife Peta Todd.

Watch our video above to find out why.

Guitatist Freddie Cowan explained: "He's such a nice man, and it was an amazing setting. I think he thought the big reveal would happen, and his grandparents and all the kids would be like, 'Vaccines oh brilliant!'"

Frontman Justin Young-Howard added: "I think they were hoping all their friends liked us as much as they did. It was like My Super Sweet Sixteen where someone thinks they're getting Justin Bieber and then..."

"It's Kula Shaker," joked the guitarist.

Meanwhile, The Vaccines have returned with their first new music in three years, unveiling a triumphant new single in I Can't Quit.

Listen to it here:

The track is the first cut to come from their fourth studio album, Combat Sports, which is released on 30 March 2018 and follows their 2015 English Graffiti LP.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the track, the frontman said: "It ended up steering the sound of the record. Despite writing it first, we put it to one side and didn't listen to it for a year and then went off on this big tangent and tried to be a million different bands and got a few different sounds out of our system, and then sort of rediscovered ourselves as a band."

He added: "So it's quite poetic this is the first song people hear."

Watch them talk about the new single and rediscovering their sound:

Lead photo credit: Will Ireland

Twitter: @will__ireland

Instagram: @will_Ireland_photo