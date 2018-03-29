Watch The Vaccines Play New Songs In Radio X's Basement!

The band unveil tracks from their brand new album Combat Sports... and unleash a classic tune in the comfort of the Radio X session studio.

The Vaccines returned in 2018, brasher and bolder than ever with a brand new album Combat Sports. The long-awaited follow-up to their 2015 album, English Graffiti, the new LP was given a healthy kick start with the Radio X favourite I Can’t Quit.

You can see the band perform the song live and raw in the Radio X basement session studio.

Justin Hayward-Young told Gordon Smart: "Despite writing it first, we put it to one side and didn't listen to it for a year and then went off on this big tangent. We tried to be a million different bands and got a few different sounds out of our system, and then sort of rediscovered ourselves as a band."

The Vaccines also performed a version of the new track Nightclub, which is taken from Combat Sports.

And, if that’s not whetted your appetite for the new Vaccines LP, how about a classic track to get you in the mood for their UK tour, which kicks off in April?

The Vaccines - Combat Sports track listing

Put It On A T-Shirt

I Can’t Quit

Your Love Is My Favourite Band

Surfing In The Sky

Maybe (Luck Of The Draw)

Young American

Nightclub

Out On The Street

Take It Easy

Someone To Lose

Rolling Stones