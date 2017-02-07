The Vaccines Have "Finished Writing" Their Fourth Album

The Vaccines have teased they've finished writing their fourth record and they'll be debuting new music at Truck Festival 2017.

Speaking to Radio X, guitarist Freddie Cowan revealed: "We're just kind of finishing writing our fourth record. As we speak we're in the studio."

When asked if they'd be playing new tracks during their headline set at Truck festival, which takes place from 21-23 July this year, the guitarist replied: "Definitely mate. Definitely," adding jokingly: "I feel sorry for people".

The If You Wanna rocker revealed: "We've been sitting on these songs, some of them for over a year, and we still feel really good about them."

The new material follows the band's 2015's English Graffiti record, which includes singles in Handsome and Dream Love.

The Vaccines will close the Oxford festival on Sunday 23 July, following headline slots from Franz Ferdinand and The Libertines on the Friday and Saturday night respectively.

We're so pleased to have The Libertines, The Vaccines, Franz Ferdinand and many more joining us for our 20th bday party! #TRUCK2017 pic.twitter.com/0O6VRicvjd — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) February 6, 2017

Other acts confirmed for the event - which takes place at Hill Farm, Old Marston, Oxford - include The Wombats, Slaves, Maximo Park and Nothing But Thieves.