Watch The Vaccines Perform Impromptu Song At Mumford And Sons' Xmas Party

Do You Remember The First Time? The 50 Best Debut Singles
Which artists have come out of the block, all guns blazing? We pick half a ton of excellent debuts.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Justin Young was attending the gig when the band asked him to play a track.
Last night (22 December) we held Radio X Presents Mumford And Sons' Christmas Party. The Mumford lads played a tiny gig for just a few hundred people, with all the proceeds going to the charity War Child.
It was an incredible night at London's Omeara venue, and one of the highlights didn't even come from the band.
After asking the audience to sit down so the band could play an acoustic track with no microphones, the Mumford boys spotted The Vaccines lead singer Justin Young and bullied him into performing a song. You can watch the result below.
The Vaccines - If You Wanna (Acoustic)
Justin from ?thevaccines performed an impromptu song last night at our ?MumfordAndSons show! So good!
00:38
What a night!
Which artists have come out of the block, all guns blazing? We pick half a ton of excellent debuts.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
11am - 1pm
Text 83836
Royal Blood Little Monster
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds You Know We Can't Go Back
The Pogues/Kirsty Maccoll Fairytale Of New York
Kings Of Leon Find Me
It’s a year since the Motorhead frontman checked out permanently, so let’s mark what would have been his 71st birthday with a festive tune from the man himself.
The Star Wars actress is “out of emergency” after being taken ill on a plane heading to Los Angeles.
Comments
Powered by Facebook