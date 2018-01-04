LISTEN: The Vaccines Drop Infectious I Can't Quit Single

Now Playing
4 January 2018
The band have shared the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming Combat Sports album.
The Vaccines have come back fighting with their new single.
I Can't Quit is the first track be taken from their fourth studio album, Combat Sports, which is released on 30 March 2018 and is the follow-up to their 2015 English Graffiti LP.
Listen to it above.
The song sees Justin Hayward-Young and co. serve up the perfect anthem for your back-to-work winter blues; an infectious, defiant banger which packs plenty of punch.
Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the track the frontman said: "It ended up steering the sound of the record. Despite writing it first, we put it to one side and didn't listen to it for a year and then went off on this big tangent and tried to be a million different bands and got a few different sounds out of our system, and then sort of rediscovered ourselves as a band."
He added: "So it's quite poetic this is the first song people hear."
Watch him discuss the track below:
Meanwhile, the west London indie rockers have announced a nine-date UK tour, kicking off in Bristol on the 3 April and wrapping up on 14 April at London’s Alexandra Palace.
3 April - Bristol Academy
5 April - Bournemouth Academy
6 April - Cambridge Corn Exchange
7 April - Birmingham Academy
9 April - Manchester Academy
10 April - Nottingham Rock City
12 April - Glasgow Academy
13 April - Sheffield Academy
14 April - London Alexandra Palace