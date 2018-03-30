How Arctic Monkeys Are Linked To The Vaccines New LP...

The I Can't Quit rockers have revealed how AM producer Ross Orton gave them the kick they needed on their new album.

The producer who worked on Arctic Monkeys AM LP "bitched about" the demos of The Vaccines new album.

As The List reports, speaking about the struggles working on their Combat Sports album, the band admitted it was Ross Orton - who worked on the Sheffield rocker's 2013 album - who kicked them into shape.

"He just bitched about our demos for an hour," frontman Justin Hayward-Young told Q Magazine earlier this month.

"He goes, 'I'm confused, because I really thought you had a curled upper lip and there was a bit of bite to what you guys did.'"

Watch The Vaccines play I Can't Quit in an exclusive Radio X session above.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the track the frontman said: "It ended up steering the sound of the record. Despite writing it first, we put it to one side and didn't listen to it for a year and then went off on this big tangent and tried to be a million different bands and got a few different sounds out of our system, and then sort of rediscovered ourselves as a band."

He added: "So it's quite poetic this is the first song people hear."

Watch them perform their If You Wanna anthem:

The Vaccines visited Radio X HQ to play their 2011 indie banger alongside their latest single and a brand new track.

Watch them play Nightclub, which also features on their 2018 Combat Sports album:

Alex Turner 2014: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images, Justin Hayward Young 2017:Isabel Infantes/EMPICS Entertainment