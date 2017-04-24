“Trump Will Kill America” Found Etched On The Smiths RSD Vinyl

24th April 2017, 08:00

Fans who bought the special 7" release on Record Store Day were surprised with a political message inside.

The Smiths fans were given a hidden surprise when they bought the band's special Record Store Day release this Saturday (25 April).

The Boy With A Thorn In His Side 7" vinyl - which included two previously unreleased tracks from the Manchester band - also contained a bonus hand-etched message.

See tweets from fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on a copy here:

While the vinyl was available in the UK, the political statement was clearly intended to reach fans across the pond.

Although no comment has been made by the former Smiths bandmembers about the stunt, both Morrissey and Johnny Marr have been known to slam the U.S President in the past.

In June last year, Morrissey criticised Trump for his comments surrounding the Orlando shooting,  while Johnny Marr offered a pretty savage alternative to the presidential candidate in October.

News