Morrissey Announces New Solo Album

Fresh off the release of his biopic England Is Mine, Morrissey has announced details of his first solo album since 2014.

Titled Low In High-School, the LP will be released on a his own new label, Etienne Records, in conjunction with BMG, on 17 November 2017. It’s his first album since World Peace Is None Of Your Business three years ago, which spawned tracks like Kiss Me A Lot and The Bullfighter Dies.

Low In High-School was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios with producer Joe Chiccarelli, who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.

Uk dates have yet to be announced, but Morrissey will launch the album with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday 10 November.

September 2017 sees the thirtieth anniversary of the split of his band The Smiths, and the release of their final studio album, Strangeways Here We Come. Morrissey launched his solo career in 1988 with the excellent Viva Hate album.

The Smiths’ classic 1986 album The Queen Is Dead is to be re-released as a “super-deluxe” edition in Octobe r, with a bonus CD of demos, b-sides and alternate takes, a live album recorded in Boston and a DVD featuring the arty “film of the album” directed by the late Derek Jarman.