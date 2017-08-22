Morrissey Announces New Solo Album

Picture Gallery The 50 Greatest Songs From Manchester
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The former Smiths frontman is back with a new LP, Low In High-School.
Fresh off the release of his biopic England Is Mine, Morrissey has announced details of his first solo album since 2014.
Titled Low In High-School, the LP will be released on a his own new label, Etienne Records, in conjunction with BMG, on 17 November 2017. It’s his first album since World Peace Is None Of Your Business three years ago, which spawned tracks like Kiss Me A Lot and The Bullfighter Dies.
Morrissey - The Bullfighter Dies
Video: YouTube
02:15
Low In High-School was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios with producer Joe Chiccarelli, who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.
Uk dates have yet to be announced, but Morrissey will launch the album with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday 10 November.
September 2017 sees the thirtieth anniversary of the split of his band The Smiths, and the release of their final studio album, Strangeways Here We Come. Morrissey launched his solo career in 1988 with the excellent Viva Hate album.
The Smiths’ classic 1986 album The Queen Is Dead is to be re-released as a “super-deluxe” edition in Octobe r, with a bonus CD of demos, b-sides and alternate takes, a live album recorded in Boston and a DVD featuring the arty “film of the album” directed by the late Derek Jarman.
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
With the arrival of the Morrrisey's biopic England Is Mine, let's take a trip back through the Bard Of Stretford's songbook...
Throwing shapes, throwing tantrums, throwing TVs. Celebrate Jagger's birthday with our rundown of the best frontmen ever.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Brian Molko has hit out at the Nashville rockers for their presence on stage.
If episode six of Game of Thrones wasn't dramatic enough, the season finale promises to be an absolute corker.
Comments
Powered by Facebook