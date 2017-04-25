Ray Davies “Will Vote In General Election For The First Time Ever”

Sir Ray, who was Knighted by the Queen last month for his services to music, told the BBC that he’d always avoided voting because he’s always “been on the road” and presumably unaware of such as thing as a postal vote.

But when the country goes to the polls on Thursday 8 June, the Kinks man will be in the queue.

He said: “It's a very important time in our history.

"I think it's going to be a time that we look back on as being a momentous occasion.

"We're doing something that's turning the world upside down."

The fate of England and the English way of life has always been a preoccupation of Davies, who wrote the song The Village Green Preservation Society for the album of the same name in 1968. The track concludes (with a touch of irony): “Preserving the old ways from being abused / Protecting the new ways, for me and for you / What more can we do?”

Meanwhile, it looks like there will be a film about Ray, his brother Dave and their band The Kinks.

The currently-untitled film will be based on the acclaimed musical Sunny Afternoon, which was based on the group’s songs.

According to the Daily Mail, Joe Penhall, who wrote the play, is to write the script for the movie, while Sunshine On Leith filmmaker Dexter Fletcher has been approached to direct.

No one has been cast in the film yet, but it’s not confirmed that John Dagleish and George Maguire, played the Davies brothers in the stage musical will reprise their roles on the big screen.

The notoriously turbulent relationship between Ray and Dave was put aside for the first time in almost 20 years in 2015, when Ray joined Dave on stage in London for a performance of You Really Got Me.