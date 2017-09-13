WATCH: Woody Harrelson Helps The Killers Debut The Calling Track

Woody Harrelson Joins The Killers On Stage to debut The Calling track

Watch them give the Wonderful Wonderful track its live debut.

The Hollywood actor joined them on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton to play the new track, which features on their Wonderful Wonderful album.

Woody Harrelson helped The Killers debut a new track at their O2 Academy Brixton show last night (12 September).

The Natural Born Killers actor joined the Las Vegas rockers on stage during their encore, and gave a monologue ahead of their song, The Calling, which features as Track 9 on their forthcoming album. 

Brandon Flowers an co. played an epic 19-track set at the intimate gig, Wonderful Wonderful album tracks The Man and Run For Cover. 

Watch the crowds go wild to All These Things That I've Done:

The Killers perform All These Things I've Done At O2 Academy Brixton

During their encore, the outfit also played Sweet Talk for the first time since 2009, before ending with their Sam's Town anthem, When You Were Young. 

See their full O2 Academy Brixton setlist here:

1. The Man
2. Run for Cover
3. Somebody Told Me
4. Spaceman
5. The Way It Was
6. Smile Like You Mean It
7. Andy, You're a Star (first time played since 2009)
8. Shadowplay (Joy Division  cover)
9. Miss Atomic Bomb
10. Human
11. For Reasons Unknown
12. A Dustland Fairytale
13. Read My Mind
14. Runaways
15. All These Things That I've Done
16. Mr. Brightside

Encore:

17. The Calling(with Woody Harrelson) (live debut)
18. Sweet Talk(first time played since 2009)
 19. When You Were Young

Photo credit: Getty/Rob Loud 

