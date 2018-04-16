Watch The Killers Cover Tom Petty At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Brandon Flowers and co. paid tribute to the late icon by performing his American Girl anthem at Friday's induction ceremony.

The Killers put their spin on two Tom Petty tracks as part of a tribute at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony on Friday (14 April).

The singer-songwriter passed away on 2 October 2017, and the Las Vegas rockers helped pay tribute to him at the prestigious ceremony by playing his American Girl hit.

Watch The Killers rehearse his anthem above, in a video shared on their Instagram.

On the night itself, the Run For Cover rockers incorporated Petty's 1989 track Free Fallin' into the end of their rendition.

Watch The Killers' full performance below:

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame saw the likes of Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, The Cars, Dire Straits, Nina Simone, and more made inductees.

See The Killers Ronnie Vannucci Jr. pose for a photo with Jon Bon Jovi in a photo cleverly captioned: "Ron Jovi"

It's not the first time the Mr. Brightside rockers have paid tribute to Petty, covering him frequently after his passing.

Other stars who have done the same include Johnny Depp and The Strokes, and Colplay who were joined by R.E.M.'s Peter Buck for a rendition of Free Fallin' before performing the same track with James Corden.