WATCH: Ronnie Vannucci "Loved" Watching Deadmau5 On MDMA

The Killers drummer has recalled having a great time watching the Canadian DJ, despite saying the majority of EDM "is sh*t".

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci has given his verdict on EDM music and recalled the first time he tried MDMA.

In an interview with Spin magazine, the Run drummer praised Erol Alkan as "cooler thank Avicii," but said he's not keen on EDM on the whole.

"I’m not hip to DJ culture as much, but I’ve heard some really cool shit," said Van But the majority of it is shit. And it’s bad.”

“We were in Argentina once, Buenos Aires, and we saw Deadmau5,” he says. “And I went in there fully just like, shitty attitude, not ready to enjoy myself. I enjoyed it. It was like a full-on experience.

"It was awesome. It’s not really my bag, but I was there, my dad was there, we were surrounded by a bunch of South American models. Everything was fine.”

“You need to get the whole story,” Flowers butt in. “It was also Ron’s first time experimenting with MDMA.”

“I loved it,” Vannucci chimed in.

Flowers agreed: “He fucking loved it.”

Watch The Killers discuss the Glastonbury 2017 crowd:

The Killers on their amazing Glastonbury set Brandon and Ronnie talk to Radio X's Gordon Smart. 01:11

Meanwhile, Vannucci recently opened up about his relationship with Prince Harry, who he called a "great kisser".

Speaking to NME, the drummer has praised the royal, who he describes as "just a dude" he gets along with.

Asked about the reports that he's been jamming with the red-haired Prince, the sticksman joked: "Oh, y'know, he's a great kisser. We became pals 10 years ago. We just get along".

He added: "I knew nothing about the royals, so when I met him he was just a dude. I'm a dude in a band and he's a dude in London."

Asked if Prince Harry's famous naked pool scandal in Vegas was any of his doing, Vannucci Jr. replied: "That was not my fault. I wasn't there for that one."

Meanwhile, The Killers played a show at London's O2 Brixton Academy recently and had very special guest on stage.

Woody Harrelson joined the Las Vegas rockers on stage during their encore, and gave a monologue ahead of their song, The Calling, which is the ninth track on their new album.

Watch our video courtesy of Dan O'Connell here:

Woody Harrelson Joins The Killers On Stage to debut The Calling track Watch them give the Wonderful Wonderful track its live debut. 01:04

Brandon Flowers an co. played an epic 19-track set at the intimate gig, kicking-off proceedings with Wonderful Wonderful album tracks The Man and Run For Cover.

Watch the crowds go wild to All These Things That I've Done:

The Killers perform All These Things I've Done At O2 Academy Brixton 01:02

Meanwhile, The Killers will embark on a UK & Irish Tour this autumn, where they'll be supported by Junita Stein and Alex Cameron.

See The Killers UK & Ireland tour dates:

Junita Stein is supporting on the below dates:

Nov 19 2017 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom

Nov 20 2017 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 21 2017 - GE Oil & Gas Arena - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Nov 23 2017 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nov 25 2017 - Sheffield Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom

Nov 27 2017 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom

Nov 28 2017 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom

Alex Cameron will support on the below dates:

Nov 06 2017 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 07 2017 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 10 2017 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom

Nov 13 2017 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 14 2017 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

The Killers Wonderful Wonderful album is out now.



