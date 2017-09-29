WATCH: Aussie Sports Commentater Recites Mr. Brightside

Gerard Whateley has marked The Killers' show at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne this Saturday by taking on their biggest anthem.

An Australian commentator has put his own twist on The Killers' Mr Brightside, complete with crowd noise from the stands.

.@GerardWhateley is ready to step in for @thekillers if they can't make the @AFL Grand Final. Watching him commentate 'Mr Brightside' is pic.twitter.com/o0hWWdhJPZ — Veronica and Lewis (@triplejvandl) September 28, 2017

The Run rockers are set to perform at the AFL Grand Final this Saturday (30 September) where Adelaide and Richmond will go head to head, and Gerard Whateley found a way to tie the sport with the band.

In the clip, the Melbourne-based sports broadcaster can hardly contain his amusement when he brings the noughties indie hit to its crescendo.

The Las Vegas rockers have been marking their appearance at the sporting event in their own way, sharing a snap of their sound check at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Instagram.

#AFL soundcheck. A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) onSep 28, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Frontman Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci can also be seen walking off to the tune of Men At Work's Down Under, in a video simply captioned: "#shithot".

#shithot A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) onSep 29, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Meanwhile, drummer Ronnie Vannucci recalled the time he took MDMA at a Deadmau5 gig.

In an interview with Spin magazine, the Run drummer praised Erol Alkan as "cooler than Avicii," but said he's not keen on EDM on the whole.

"I’m not hip to DJ culture as much, but I’ve heard some really cool shit," said Van But the majority of it is shit. And it’s bad.”

“We were in Argentina once, Buenos Aires, and we saw Deadmau5,” he says. “And I went in there fully just like, shitty attitude, not ready to enjoy myself. I enjoyed it. It was like a full-on experience.

"It was awesome. It’s not really my bag, but I was there, my dad was there, we were surrounded by a bunch of South American models. Everything was fine.”

“You need to get the whole story,” Flowers butt in. “It was also Ron’s first time experimenting with MDMA.”

“I loved it,” Vannucci chimed in.

Flowers agreed: “He fucking loved it.”

The Las Vegas rockers also played a show at London's O2 Brixton Academy this month and had very special guest on stage.

Woody Harrelson joined the band on stage during their encore, and gave a monologue ahead of their song, The Calling, which is the ninth track on their new album.

Brandon Flowers an co. played an epic 19-track set at the intimate gig, kicking-off proceedings with Wonderful Wonderful album tracks The Man and Run For Cover.

Meanwhile, The Killers will embark on a UK & Irish Tour this autumn, where they'll be supported by Junita Stein and Alex Cameron.

