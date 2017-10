The Killers Announce Extra UK Tour Date

Brandon Flowers and co. have a new Liverpool date on their UK and Ireland tour next month.

The Killers have announced details of a new show on their 2017 Tour of the UK and Ireland.

The band, who released their fifth album Wonderful Wonderful last month, will now play Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Thursday 9 November.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale this Saturday, 21 October, at 10am.

The Mr. Brightside rockers will play a string of sold out shows across November this year, which culminate in two dates at The O2, London.

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 7 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 9 November - Liverpool, Echo Arena - NEW DATE

Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena - SOLD OUT

Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 14 November - November - Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 16 November - 3Arena, Dublin - SOLD OUT

Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast - SOLD OUT

Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena - SOLD OUT

Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 21 November - Aberdeen, GE Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena - SOLD OUT

Monday 27 November - London, The O2 - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2 - SOLD OUT

Here's the band playing the classic All These Things I've Done at their London O2 Academy Brixton show in September: