The Killers Speak Out Following Las Vegas Mass Shooting

3 October 2017, 12:43

The rockers, who formed in the Nevada city, have said they have "heavy hearts" after the atrocity, which saw at least 59 killed and hundreds injured.

The Killers have broken their silence on the Las Vegas mass shooting, which targeted a country music festival.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured after gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Brandon Flowers and co. have taken to Twitter to respond to the horrific events, writing: "We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas."

The band were down under last week, playing the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, Australia. 

They will return to the United States to play Austin City Limits, Lost Lake, And Voodoo Festival this month, and will return to the UK in November, where they will begin their 2017 UK Tour at the Birmingham Genting Arena.

See their full UK dates below:

Nov 06 2017 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 07 2017 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 10 2017 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom

Nov 13 2017 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 14 2017 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 19 2017 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom

Nov 20 2017 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 21 2017 - GE Oil & Gas Arena - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Nov 23 2017 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nov 25 2017 - Sheffield Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom

Nov 27 2017 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom

Nov 28 2017 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom

Watch The Killers play All These Things That I've Done at the O2 Academy Brixton:

Trending On Radio X

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Tom Petty, Stereophonics

WATCH: The Best Tom Petty Covers Ever

Make Some Noise Boys video

WATCH: Chris Moyles Spoofs Charli XCX’s Boys Video!

Synthesiser

What's That Noise? 5 Songs That Feature Unusual Technology

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Offers Brother Noel Support Slot On Tour

The Killers Songs

The Killers Latest

See more The Killers Latest

the Killers Mr Brightside Still

WATCH: Aussie Sports Commentater Recites Mr. Brightside

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci

WATCH: Ronnie Vannucci "Loved" Watching Deadmau5 On MDMA

The Killers 2013

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Killers Lyrics?

U2's Bonno and The Killers Brandon Flowers

Bono Helped Brandon Flowers With Writer's Block

The Killers discuss playing Shadowplay live

WATCH: Why The Killers Won't Stop Playing Shadowplay Live...