The Killers Speak Out Following Las Vegas Mass Shooting

The rockers, who formed in the Nevada city, have said they have "heavy hearts" after the atrocity, which saw at least 59 killed and hundreds injured.

The Killers have broken their silence on the Las Vegas mass shooting, which targeted a country music festival.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured after gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Brandon Flowers and co. have taken to Twitter to respond to the horrific events, writing: "We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas."

We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas. — The Killers (@thekillers) October 2, 2017

The band were down under last week, playing the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, Australia.

They will return to the United States to play Austin City Limits, Lost Lake, And Voodoo Festival this month, and will return to the UK in November, where they will begin their 2017 UK Tour at the Birmingham Genting Arena.

