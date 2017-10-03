The Killers Speak Out Following Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Now Playing
3 October 2017, 12:43
The rockers, who formed in the Nevada city, have said they have "heavy hearts" after the atrocity, which saw at least 59 killed and hundreds injured.
The Killers have broken their silence on the Las Vegas mass shooting, which targeted a country music festival.
At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured after gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
Brandon Flowers and co. have taken to Twitter to respond to the horrific events, writing: "We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas."
We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas.— The Killers (@thekillers) October 2, 2017
The band were down under last week, playing the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, Australia.
They will return to the United States to play Austin City Limits, Lost Lake, And Voodoo Festival this month, and will return to the UK in November, where they will begin their 2017 UK Tour at the Birmingham Genting Arena.
Nov 06 2017 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
Nov 07 2017 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
Nov 10 2017 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom
Nov 13 2017 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 14 2017 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 19 2017 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom
Nov 20 2017 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
Nov 21 2017 - GE Oil & Gas Arena - Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Nov 23 2017 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham, United Kingdom
Nov 25 2017 - Sheffield Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom
Nov 27 2017 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom
Nov 28 2017 - O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom
Watch The Killers play All These Things That I've Done at the O2 Academy Brixton: