PHOTO: The Killers Go Sightseeing Ahead Of Nottingham Gig

The Run For Cover rockers have been taking in the sights before their show at the city's Motorpoint Arena tonight.

The Killers appear to have done a spot of sightseeing in Nottingham today (23 November).

Taking to their official Twitter, the band shared an mage which sees drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. posing in front of the city's statue of Robin Hood at Nottingham Castle.

See the snap, which was captioned "Merry men" here:

The Brandon Flowers and co. are set to play the city's Motorpoint Arena tonight (Thursday 23 November), continuing their UK tour dates at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday (25 November) before heading to London's O2 Arena next week.

Meanwhile, the Mr. Brighstide rockers covered Kaiser Chief's I Predict A Riot while playing the Leeds First Direct Arena on Sunday (19 November).

The band were joined on stage by the Leeds band's former drummer Nick Hodgson, who shared vocal duties and accompanied them on guitar.

Watch the moment in our video shared on YouTube by Alan P-B:

It wasn't the first time that the band have been joined on stage by a special guest during their UK dates.

Back in September, Woody Harrelson joined the Las Vegas rockers on stage during their encore, and gave a monologue ahead of their song, The Calling.

Watch our video courtesy of Dan O'Connell here: