Hear The Killers & Queens Of The Stone Age Cover Elton John

The Killers' Brandon Flowers. Picture: Rob Loud/Press/SJM

The rockers have joined the likes of Florence + The Machine and Mumford & Sons to cover the icon's classic tracks in his Revamp: The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin album.

Queens Of The Stone Age and The Killers are among the artists who appear on Elton John's new album of reworked songs.

Revamp: The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin sees the likes of Florence + The Machine, Mumford & Sons and Ed Sheeran tackle the icon's most classic tracks.

Queens of The Stone Age transform Goodbye The Yellow Brick Road into a mournful T.Rex-inspired ditty, while Brandon Flowers and co. give Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters the 80s synth-laden cover treatment.

Listen to The Killers sing Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters below:

The Killers are known to be fans of a cover, recently paying tribute to Liam Gallagher with a cover of Wonderwall in Lollapalooza Chile after the Oasis legend was forced to cut his set short.

Elsewhere on Elton John's covers album are Florence + The Machine, who do justice to Elton's iconic Tiny Dancer anthem and Mumford & Sons who put their spin on Someone Saved My Life Tonight.

Listen to Florence Welch's vocals on Tiny Dancer

Hear Mumford & Sons' cover below:

Also featuring on the covers record are the likes of Coldplay, Pink, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.