Hear The Killers & Queens Of The Stone Age Cover Elton John

11 April 2018, 10:33

The Killers' Brandon Flowers
The Killers' Brandon Flowers. Picture: Rob Loud/Press/SJM

The rockers have joined the likes of Florence + The Machine and Mumford & Sons to cover the icon's classic tracks in his Revamp: The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin album.

Queens Of The Stone Age and The Killers are among the artists who appear on Elton John's new album of reworked songs.

Revamp: The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin sees the likes of Florence + The Machine, Mumford & Sons and Ed Sheeran tackle the icon's most classic tracks.

Queens of The Stone Age transform Goodbye The Yellow Brick Road into a mournful T.Rex-inspired ditty, while Brandon Flowers and co. give Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters the 80s synth-laden cover treatment.

Listen to The Killers sing Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters below:

The Killers are known to be fans of a cover, recently paying tribute to Liam Gallagher with a cover of Wonderwall in Lollapalooza Chile after the Oasis legend was forced to cut his set short.

Elsewhere on Elton John's covers album are Florence + The Machine, who do justice to Elton's iconic Tiny Dancer anthem and Mumford & Sons who put their spin on Someone Saved My Life Tonight.

Listen to Florence Welch's vocals on Tiny Dancer

Hear Mumford & Sons' cover below:

Also featuring on the covers record are the likes of Coldplay, Pink, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

The Killers Songs

The Killers Latest

See more The Killers Latest

The Killers Brandon Flowers 2017

Hear The Killers & Queens Of The Stone Age Cover Elton John

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Liam Gallagher

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Surprises The Killers On Stage In Brazil
The Killers in 2004

The Killers' Mr. Brightside Spends 200th Week On UK Top 100 Chart
Brandon Flowers, The Killers

Watch The Killers Cover The Oasis Classic Wonderwall

Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid album cover

The Best Albums Of 2008