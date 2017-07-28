The Killers Share Wonderful Wonderful Album Details

The Killers have shared the details for their Wonderful Wonderful album.

The Las Vegas rockers have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their fifth studio LP and the follow up to 2012's Battleborn, confirming its release date of 22 September 2017.

See the Wonderful Wonderful tracklisting here:

1. Wonderful Wonderful

2. The Man

3. Rut

4. Life To Come

5. Run For Cover

6. Tyson vs Douglas

7. Some Kind Of Love

8. Out Of My Mind

9. The Calling

10. Have All The Songs Been Written?

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

11. Money On Straight

12. The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

13. The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)

The Mr. Brightside outfit have also announced North American tour dates, and referred to their sold-out shows in the UK, writing: "We did pretty good on the other side of the pond.. don't make us look bad, USA.

We did pretty good on the other side of the pond.. don't make us look bad, USA. pic.twitter.com/cJDaUMDKeG — The Killers (@thekillers) July 28, 2017

The Killers recently announced live UK dates for Autumn 2017, with two extra dates in Birmingham and Manchester added due to popular demand.

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. has recently admitted the band didn't put themselves in the same class as The Strokes, who rose to fame at the same time.

He told NME: "I certainly didn't, and I don't think anybody in the band really would even put ourselves in the same boat.

"We always thought those guys were so much more above us. It's kind of flattering just to hear them talking about our band - even now.

"Especially The Strokes. They're one of the baddest rock bands out there."

Vannucci comments were a response to Nick Valensi's revelation in an excerpt of Lizzie Goodman's Meet Me in the Bathroom, where he recalls : "We had conversations that went along the lines of 'Gosh, I think our songs are better than 'Mr. Brightside' by The Killers, but how come that's the one everyone is listening to?'

"They did it a different way. They recorded it in a different way. They promoted it in a different way. We could be that big."

It isn't the first time The Killers have put The Strokes on a pedestal. Last year, frontman Brandon Flowers told the outlet that their Hot Fuss debut had nothing on The Strokes' Is This It.

“If you ask me, The Strokes' debut is better. Guns N’ Roses’ debut is better,” he said before adding, “but I do think we’re up there and I’m proud of it.”

The Killers might not have rated themselves in the same class as The Strokes, but their recent UK appearances have proved their huge popularity.

Their secret gig at Glastonbury 2017 saw the whole of the John Peel area cordoned off as a record amount of revellers turned up to watch them perform.

Despite the band's humility over their success, they were quick to celebrate the fact that they were the only headliner to sell out British Summer Time this year.

Taking time to enjoy the moment, Brandon Flowers pointed out the posters of every British Summer Time headliner, which showed their date as the only one to have a "SOLD OUT" stamp on it.

