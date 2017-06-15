WATCH: This Is Brandon Flowers' Favourite Killers Song...

Brandon Flowers has revealed his favourite Killers song is Read My Mind.

The Killers frontman rates the single from 2006's Sam's Town the most because he believes the entire "room changes” as soon as the song plays.

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A, the 35-year-old rocker said: “My favourite song, I’ve not been shy about, is Read My Mind. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a bar or an arena or a stadium or a festival or to 50 people, when Read My Mind starts, the room changes.”

He added: “I guess it’s strange to have reverence for something that you had a part in creating but I guess I’m just thankful for that song.”

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the When You Were Young singer revealed that their new The Man single is about him when The Killers started out.

"I think when we first started I felt like I was god’s gift," he revealed. "That just slowly got chipped away over the years."

He added: “It was nice to go back and inhabit that person, and I think I really had to do that to figure out why I am who I am now."

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas rocker also responded to those rumours of a Glastonbury secret set, and he wasn't very convincing.

Watch him below: