WATCH: The Killers Play The 1980s Movie Themes Game

21st July 2017, 13:28

Play

Watch The Killers play the 80s movie themes game

It's Brandon Flowers versus Ronnie Vannucci to find out who's The Man.

02:20

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci go head to head on their knowledge of classic film tunes - but who triumphed?

There’s always been something of an 80s element to the music of The Killers, even more so on their excellent new single The Man.

So when frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci came into Radio X to talk to Gordon Smart, he thought he’d test their knowledge of that fabulous decade with a musical quiz.

But rather than play them some 80s tunes, how well do they know their 80s movie theme tunes?

Watch them play against each other and let’s find out who really is The Man?

Gordon also asked Brandon and Ronnie about their spectacular surprise set at Glastonbury festival last month - and they admitted they were taken aback by the response from the crowd:

 

Play

The Killers on their amazing Glastonbury set

Brandon and Ronnie talk to Radio X's Gordon Smart.

01:11

Take a look at the footage from Glastonbury here - it's pretty wild. Even Gordon Smart couldn't get into that tent!

Play

The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017

00:21

News