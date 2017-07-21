WATCH: The Killers Play The 1980s Movie Themes Game

There’s always been something of an 80s element to the music of The Killers, even more so on their excellent new single The Man.

So when frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci came into Radio X to talk to Gordon Smart, he thought he’d test their knowledge of that fabulous decade with a musical quiz.

But rather than play them some 80s tunes, how well do they know their 80s movie theme tunes?

Watch them play against each other and let’s find out who really is The Man?

Gordon also asked Brandon and Ronnie about their spectacular surprise set at Glastonbury festival last month - and they admitted they were taken aback by the response from the crowd:

Play The Killers on their amazing Glastonbury set Brandon and Ronnie talk to Radio X's Gordon Smart. 01:11

Take a look at the footage from Glastonbury here - it's pretty wild. Even Gordon Smart couldn't get into that tent!