WATCH: The Killers Knock British Summer Time Out Of The Park

The Killers played an epic headline show at Hyde Park, London on Saturday (8 July) marking their first gig in the capital since 2013.

Addressing the 65,000 strong crowd, frontman Brandon Flowers said: "Can you believe its been four years? We need to be reacquainted with each other.”

Kicking off with their The Man single, Brandon Flowers and co. played a crowd-pleasing and career-spanning set, while treating loyal fans to some of their lesser-known tracks.

The outfit surprised audiences with This River Is Wide- a nod to the fact their Sam's Town album celebrated its 10th anniversary last October.

They also performed a cover of Joy Division's Shadowplay, which features on their b-sides and rarities album, Sawdust.

Watch them perform Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine:

Play The Killers Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine at BST London See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July. 00:29

See them play Human:

Play The Killers - Human - at BST Hyde Park, London See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July. 00:33

See the crowd chanting "I've got soul, but I'm not a soldier," during All These Things That I've Done:

Play The Killers - All These Things That I've Done at BST Hyde Park, London See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July. 00:39

Taking time to enjoy the moment, Brandon Flowers cued a picture of every British Summer Time headliner, showing their date as the only one to have a "SOLD OUT" stamp on it.

Their penultimate track came in the form of Sam's Town classic, When You Were Young:

Play The Killers - When You Were Young - BST Hyde Park, London See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July. 00:48

Unsurprisingly, their biggest anthem came at the end of the night, leading to a huge sing-a-long for their Mr. Brightside hit.

See it here:

Play The Killers Mr. Brightside at BST, Hyde Park See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July. 01:14

Going out in style, the outfit brought some Las Vegas glitz to their London show, which was the the fastest-selling gig since The Rolling Stones in 2013, ending their set with a huge fireworks display.

Watch it here:

Play The Killers' explosive finale at BST Hyde Park, See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July. 00:22

See their full Hyde Park setlist, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. The Man

2. Somebody Told Me

3. Spaceman

4. The Way It Was

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

7. This River Is Wild

8. Bling (Confession of a King)('Human' intro on piano)

9. Shadowplay(Joy Division cover)

10. Human

11. For Reasons Unknown

12. A Dustland Fairytale

13. Read My Mind

14. Runaways

15. All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

16. This Is Your Life

17. Shot at the Night

18. When You Were Young

19. Mr. Brightside