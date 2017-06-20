WATCH: Brandon Flowers Is "Proud" To Front The Killers

WATCH: This Is Brandon Flowers' Favourite Killers Song...
And no, it's not Mr Brightside.
Brandon Flowers on how proud he is to be in The Killers
Gordon Smart talks to the Killers frontman on Facetime.
The forntman told Radio X's Gordon Smart why he never tires of singing their songs.
Brandon Flowers has revealed he feels "at home" on stage with the The Killers, and he's proud to be their singer.
Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the Las Vegas rocker revealed: “I feel at home, you know. It’s nice to get back on the stage and do what I like to do.”
Asked if he had that “fire” in his belly, Flowers responded: “It’s always there. And I’m proud to be the singer of The Killers.
“You know, I love singing the songs.”
But when it comes to which songs the Mr. Brightside outfit would perform, fans need not worry about getting the hits, as the Flowers referred to the band as "crowd-pleasers".
The Killers are set to play a headline show at the Barclaycard British Summertime this weekend, but it remains to be seen if they will play a surprise slot at Glastonbury this year.
Are The Killers playing a secret set at Glastonbury?
Gordon Smart asks Brandon Flowers the question... but what does he say?
When quizzed about it by Gordon Smart, the rocker replied: "I think we're in Athens the day before, so I don't even know if it's possible."
"It's a whole lotta - I mean it's across the water..."
While he was remaining tight-lipped about Glastonbury, the When You Were Young singer also revealed his son Henry features on the artwork of their new The Man single.
Who is the mysterious character on the cover of the new Killers single? Brandon Flowers reveals all to Radio X's Gordon Smart.
Who is the mysterious character on the cover of the new Killers single?
Brandon Flowers reveals all to Radio X's Gordon Smart.
The Killers frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart whether we can expect to see the band play a secret set at the festival this year.
Frontman Brandon Flowers revealed to Radio X's Gordon Smart that his son Henry features on the artwork.
