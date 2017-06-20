WATCH: Brandon Flowers Is "Proud" To Front The Killers

Brandon Flowers has revealed he feels "at home" on stage with the The Killers, and he's proud to be their singer.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the Las Vegas rocker revealed: “I feel at home, you know. It’s nice to get back on the stage and do what I like to do.”

Watch our video above.

Asked if he had that “fire” in his belly, Flowers responded: “It’s always there. And I’m proud to be the singer of The Killers.

“You know, I love singing the songs.”

But when it comes to which songs the Mr. Brightside outfit would perform, fans need not worry about getting the hits, as the Flowers referred to the band as "crowd-pleasers".

The Killers are set to play a headline show at the Barclaycard British Summertime this weekend, but it remains to be seen if they will play a surprise slot at Glastonbury this year.

See our video here:

Play Are The Killers playing a secret set at Glastonbury? Gordon Smart asks Brandon Flowers the question... but what does he say? 00:51

When quizzed about it by Gordon Smart, the rocker replied: "I think we're in Athens the day before, so I don't even know if it's possible."

"It's a whole lotta - I mean it's across the water..."

While he was remaining tight-lipped about Glastonbury, the When You Were Young singer also revealed his son Henry features on the artwork of their new The Man single.

Watch him talk about the shoot here: