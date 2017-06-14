WATCH: Brandon Flowers Responds To Killers Glasto Rumours

Brandon Flowers has revealed whether The Killers could be headed for a secret set at Glastonbury 2017.

The festival has a huge slot on The Park stage yet to be filled on Friday at 7.30pm and the Las Vegas rockers have been amongst those rumoured to take the space.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart whether there was any truth to the the reports, the frontman said: "I think we're in Athens the day before, so I don't even know if it's possible."

Remaining tight-lipped, the Smile Like You Mean It rocker added coyly: "It's a whole lotta - I mean it's across the water..."

Meanwhile, today (14 June) The Killers debuted The Man-their first single since 2012's Battle Born..

Asked if The Man was a reference to himself as a younger man, the frontman revealed: “That's right. I think when we first started I felt like I was god’s gift. That just slowly got chipped away over the years."

He aded: “It was nice to go back and inhabit that person, and I think I really had to do that to figure out why I am who I am now.

The When We Were Young singer also revealed his son Henry features on the single artwork, saying: "It was actually Anton Corbijn the photographer's idea, and I'm just excited about it.

"You know, I'm trying to explain to my kids that this guy has taken pictures of David Bowie and they just wanted a root beer float, but it was fun."