The Killers Unveil Video For The Man

WATCH: Brandon Flowers Is "Proud" To Front The Killers
The frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart why he never tires of singing their songs.
Take a look at the deeply ironic clip for the new single, featuring Brandon Flowers being THE MAN.
“I got gas in the tank, I got money in the bank, I got news for you baby, You’re looking at The Man…”
The Killers have just dropped the video for their excellent new single, The Man.
The clip has been shot in and around Las Vegas with award-winning director Tim Mattia and sees frontman Brandon Flowers strutting around the town, doing various macho things: lifting weights, firing a gun, flirting with showgirls and generally being a lad around the casinos.
Of course, it all goes terribly wrong and Brandon comes a cropper.
The Man the first track to be released from the group’s upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful and follows the band’s hit-filled surprise set at Glastonbury last Sunday evening.
The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017
00:21
Who is the mysterious character on the cover of the new Killers single?
Brandon Flowers reveals all to Radio X's Gordon Smart.
01:12
Brandon Flowers and his bandmates took to the John Peel Stage on Sunday afternoon to showcase new material.
And no, it's not Mr Brightside.
The Killers frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart whether we can expect to see the band play a secret set at the festival this year.
