WATCH: The Killers Unveil Cinematic Run For Cover Video

23rd August 2017, 11:17

The Killers - Run For Cover

Brandon Flowers and co. have released the visuals for the second cut from their Wonderful Wonderful album.

The Killers have dropped a dramatic new video for their Run For Cover single.

Watch it above.

The promo follows a glamorous heroine, who holds a cassette tape dated 07/28/17, has she attempts to run away from a car.

Though she's run over by the mysterious driver, she manages to get her own back thanks to a handy Molotov cocktail she prepared earlier. 

The stylish video only sees the Las Vegas rockers appear for a matter of seconds, but when they do they don't disappoint, looking moody while dressed in all black. 

Run for Cover follows the release of The Man, which was the first track to be taken from their Wonderful Wonderful album, which is released on 22 September 2017. 

Watch The Killers perform the album's lead track in a promo for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight:

The Killers - The Man: Mayweather Vs McGregor Promo

Video: Showtime PPV

Watch as Brandon Flowers discusses The Killers amazing Glastonbury set:

Play

The Killers on their amazing Glastonbury set

Brandon and Ronnie talk to Radio X's Gordon Smart.

